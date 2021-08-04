Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 39.59%.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.91. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

