Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $139.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,825. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.86.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.42.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.