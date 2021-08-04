Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

ECIFY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

