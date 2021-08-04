El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

