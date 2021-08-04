Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

