Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.
Several research firms have recently commented on ESALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.