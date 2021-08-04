EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 7.5% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.26. 19,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,565,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

EH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get EHang alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth about $8,112,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.