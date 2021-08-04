EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,833,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

