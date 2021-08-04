EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.80. 39,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.92. The stock has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

