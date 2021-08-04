EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 1,759 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.50. 213,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $311.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.95.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

