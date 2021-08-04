EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 106 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 198,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 116,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. 206,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

