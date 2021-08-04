Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 8.1% Following Strong Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.53. Approximately 45,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,317,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $593,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Editas Medicine by 36.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

