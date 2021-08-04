Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EDIT traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,659. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

