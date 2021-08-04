EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,478. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.