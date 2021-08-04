Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 21,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,932. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.