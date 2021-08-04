Eaton Vance Management Purchases 957 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

