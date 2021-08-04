Eaton Vance Management Invests $168,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.