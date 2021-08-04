Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,377 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYCB stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

