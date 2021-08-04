Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Portman Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

PTMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.21. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

