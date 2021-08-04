Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

