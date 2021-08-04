e-Gulden Price Hits $0.10 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.75 million and $93.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00361119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,917 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,643 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

