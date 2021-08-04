Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
DX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 15,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $20.51.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 242.43%. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 383,852 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
