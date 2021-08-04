Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 15,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 242.43%. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 383,852 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

