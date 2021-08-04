Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $23,399,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after buying an additional 220,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $15,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $70.75. 213,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

