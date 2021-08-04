Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits Market Cap of $42.00 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $42.00 million and $2.07 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00850918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00095205 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

