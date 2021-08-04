Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

