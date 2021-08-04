DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) PT Raised to $24.00

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

DSP Group stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.71 million, a PE ratio of -67.48, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

