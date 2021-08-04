DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 197,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,327. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of -67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

