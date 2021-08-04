DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.03 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.39 or 0.00842543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00094771 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,596,909,154 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

