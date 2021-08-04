Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.28 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $167,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,821. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

