Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Ranpak worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

PACK stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.49 and a beta of 0.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

