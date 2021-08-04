Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $38,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.