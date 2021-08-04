Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.
NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 116,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,899. Digi International has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.42 million, a PE ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.66.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
