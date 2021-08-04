DIA Price Reaches $1.37 on Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $56.68 million and $13.01 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00808807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00094244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042472 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

