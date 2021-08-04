Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. 453,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,586. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

