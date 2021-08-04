Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,815,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

