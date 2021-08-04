Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $430.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.24. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $433.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $96,912,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $44,428,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

