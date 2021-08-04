DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of DCC stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,034 ($78.83). 106,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,702. The firm has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,090 ($92.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,998.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86). Also, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of DCC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total transaction of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

