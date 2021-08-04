David P. Hess Buys 4,400 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WWD traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. 12,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,836. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

