Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. Daseke updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DSKE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,352. The company has a market cap of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

