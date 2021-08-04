Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

DAC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

