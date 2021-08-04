Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.03

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 12454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

