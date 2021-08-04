D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 116,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after acquiring an additional 878,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after acquiring an additional 276,842 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after acquiring an additional 234,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

