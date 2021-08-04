D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,197,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,933,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of HIIIU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.