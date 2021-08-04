D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 176,342 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.08% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,951 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 517,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

OSG opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $234.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

