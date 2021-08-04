D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,013 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEPS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Kabouter Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,845,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,772 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

