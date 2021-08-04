Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.

CTSO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 244,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,503. The company has a market cap of $303.23 million, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $11.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

