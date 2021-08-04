Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 7,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,296,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Specifically, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,485. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

