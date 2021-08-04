CYCLUB Reaches One Day Volume of $1.90 Million (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.02 or 1.00551319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00850597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

