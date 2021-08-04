CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) shares were up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38.

About CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

