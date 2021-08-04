CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Raises Dividend to $1.72 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Shares of NYSE UAN traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. 1,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,920. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $604.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.07.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

