CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CURI. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 396,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,877. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $632.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

